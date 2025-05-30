Sections
Democratic leader talks VA comms blockade and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.31.25
Democratic leader talks VA comms blockade and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.31.25
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, discusses what he says is a gulf between Democrats and new VA leaders.
3 days ago
Credit Lock vs. Credit Freeze: What’s the Difference? — Money Minute
Vets’ Affairs Committee member says VA should be reformed with a scalpel, not a chainsaw
Sen. Richard Blumenthal says uncertainty looms over vets’ care
Can Democrats muster bipartisan support on veterans’ issues?
Blumenthal: Cut waste, but don’t destroy VA and DOD
Telescoping hook, fast ascender offer access tools for special forces troops
New loading and control systems for miniguns: High Ground Defense
Check out Pivotal’s one-man aircraft for stealthy missions
Soar under water faster with a personal diver propulsion system - and save your air
Breaching tools and a minigun: Highlights from SOF Week 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.17
WATCH: Air Force launches unarmed Minuteman III ICBM
New Marine recon vehicle options | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.17.25
What is a 'co-signer' on an auto loan? — Money Minute
Could Marines ride a Cottonmouth into battle? Highlights of Textron’s ARV platform
No need for a driver in this burly vehicle - meet Oshkosh’s ROGUE Fires autonomous truck
Behemoth Golden Dome may face lackluster scrutiny in Trump’s Pentagon
Philippines defense boss throws cold water on large F-16 buy from US
‘Imminent’ threat? Hegseth escalates tone on China in key Asia speech
Lockheed eyes better stealth, unmanned option for F-35
Pentagon ends new radar effort meant for Guam missile defense