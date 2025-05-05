Sections
How can I start planning for retirement today? — Money Minute
Jeanette Mack from Navy Federal Credit Union is here to help you get a jump on planning your finances so that you can enjoy your hard-earned retirement.
17 hours ago
Securing sensitive facilities in modern times | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.3.25
What role can AI play in securing sensitive defense and manufacturing sites?
How AI can help predict threats before they happen at defense facilities
The basics of securing sensitive sites in a time of evolving tech
A thirteen-digit defense budget? What $1 trillion dollars could do for the military
Cutting costs or adding cash? Pentagon looks to have it both ways
Funding goals meet congressional reality: operating on a temporary budget
A trillion-dollar defense budget? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.26.25
Republican leader talks VA staffing cuts and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.19.25
How to reimagine your finances during difficult times — Money Minute
VA staffing cuts won’t hurt care says House Veterans’ Committee Chairman
House Veterans’ Chair vows tight oversight on budget as VA eyes efficiency
Veterans’ Affairs chairman sees friction, opportunity with Democratic lawmakers
VA's plans for staffing cuts won't endanger veterans' services, House Veterans' Chairman says
See Cummings Aerospace's Hellhound loitering munition fly in test in Oregon
Vendor vows to hasten Turkey’s fifth-generation ‘Kaan’ fighter plane
Hegseth directs 20% cut to top military leadership positions
SecDef wields axe to brass, HQs, formations to fashion leaner Army
Trump requests $892.6 billion base defense budget, a real-terms cut
Stratolaunch hits milestone with fully reusable hypersonic testbed