Sen. Ruben Gallego to block VA nominations until plans to cut staff are dropped
Sen. Ruben Gallego to block VA nominations until plans to cut staff are dropped
Marine Corps vet lawmaker says Trump administration is harming veterans' benefits with plans to change VA.
18 hours ago
Latest Videos
Outlook on changes at the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.29.25
Democratic Rep. says VA shouldn’t adopt ‘DOGE mentality’ in staff cuts
Will DOGE cuts at VA erase PACT Act staffing additions? A House VA leader weighs in
Congressman: No one wants a ‘Hunger Games’ for funding between vets’, civilian spending
Top House Democrat warns VA cuts could hurt vets services
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
Long-term care for vets is a pressing issue — how should it change going forward?
Should the VA increase its budget in coming years?
Troops’ quality of life improvements? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.15.25
How to foster better troops — and more of them — in 2025
Leading House Democrat on military panel on abortion, IVF bills for military women
Is voice-control the future of military drone piloting?
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan pushes for new military abortion access rules
Trending Now
UK rushes naval laser weapon, as major tank upgrade hits snag
Pentagon to offer new round of voluntary resignations, retirements
Trump’s pick to lead Joint Chiefs denies MAGA hat story in hearing
With nod to neighbor Russia, Finland to quit global landmines ban
How Trump’s team flipped on bombing the Houthis