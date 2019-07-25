Defense M&A increased in 2017 compared to 2016, and it was comprised of a mix of deals whose rationale could be extrapolated into 2018 to divine what else could occur.

“We have worked intensively over the last two and half years to focus on our customers and our financial and operating performance, and these fundamentals, along with the investment in the business Advent can provide, will enable us to leverage the quality of our products and services," said David Lockwood, CEO of Cobham, in the press release. "Most of all, this offer reflects the potential for future growth and improving performance, and is an endorsement of our turnaround strategy and our hard working people.”