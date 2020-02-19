WASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s top policy official is reportedly being pushed out of the department, as part of the fallout from the Ukraine military aid issue at the center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Trump confirmed that John Rood, undersecretary of defense for policy, is departing―a move that leaves yet another significant vacancy at the top of the Pentagon’s senior civilian leadership. The news was first reported by CNN.

“I would like to thank John Rood for his service to our Country, and wish him well in his future endeavors!” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Rood was not only a main Pentagon contact for international partners and allies, but a top figure in implementing the administration’s capstone National Defense Strategy, meant to guide major defense budgeting and policy decisions since its release in 2018. He leaves without a permanent deputy, as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities James Anderson has been performing those duties since David Trachtenberg retired in July.

Rood had become a source of frustration among Pentagon officials, according to congressional sources and a Foreign Policy article. In December, FP cited current and former administration officials, to report that Rood was responsible for a toxic work environment―and that he was a “major contributor to the departures and the Pentagon’s struggle to fill the empty posts.”

Rood was also a figure in Washington’s impeachment drama because he had certified that Ukraine was making efforts to reform its internal politics, a condition on its receiving $250 million in military aid. The impeachment inquiry alleged the president temporarily withheld that aid in exchange for Ukraine announcing an investigation into his political rivals, though the president and his defenders argued he had been concerned about Ukranian corruption.

New US troop boost in Mideast ‘possible,’ says top DoD official The Trump administration could deploy more troops to the Middle East to counter Iran, a top Pentagon official told lawmakers, as they pushed back for more information.

During a December 4 press roundtable, Rood was repeatedly asked about whether Ukraine was meeting its reform goals and should continue to receive military aid.

“We do believe the Ukrainians have made progress in meeting their defense reform goals and made progress in working on corruption,” Rood said at the time. “There is more work to be done. Significant work to be done. All I can say is that’s what we’ve been consistent in saying in our public comments and in our written correspondence with the Congress and others.”

Earlier this month, the New York Post reported that Elaine McCusker, the Pentagon’s acting comptroller, was having her nomination pulled for the full comptroller job over concerns expressed about the Ukraine funding being blocked. However, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., whose committee handles nominations for top DoD jobs, has since expressed his belief that the nomination was still on.