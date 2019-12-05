WASHINGTON ― The Trump administration could deploy more troops to the Mideast to counter Iran, a top Pentagon official said Thursday after a report the Pentagon is weighing plans to send as many as 14,000 troops to the region.

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, Undersecretary Of Defense For Policy John Rood initially characterized a Wall Street Journal report “erroneous,” saying, “we haven’t made a decision to deploy an additional 14,000 troops.”

But when Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pressed him about whether new deployments were under consideration, as the newspaper reported, Rood left open the possibility of “dynamic adjustments to our posture” to deter Iran, under Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“We are evaluating the the threat situation and the secretary, if he chooses to, can make decisions to deploy additional forces based on what he’s observing there,” Rood said. “Based on what we’re seeing with our concerns with the threat picture, it is possible we would need to adjust our force posture.”

“Our objective is to deter Iranian aggression, and deterrence is not static. It’s a very dynamic activity.”

The Wall Street Journal article cited unnamed officials to report the administration is considering an increase of warships, military hardware and troops in the region. Rood’s mischaracterization of it followed a tweet from Pentagon press secretary Alyssa Farah on Wednesday: “The U.S. is not sending 14,000 troops to the Middle East to confront Iran.”

Since the spring, the Pentagon has beefed up its military strength in the region, adding about 14,000 troops, ships, aircraft and other assets in response to what officials said is a growing threat from Iran. Officials have been considering another increase of several thousand forces, which could include air, naval and ground troops, and weapons systems, but no decisions have been made.

A Navy warship has seized a “significant cache” of suspected Iranian guided missile parts headed to rebels in Yemen, U.S. officials said Wednesday, marking the latest turn in months-long regional tensions.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John C. Rood testifies before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C. March 7, 2018. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Thursday’s hearing focused bipartisan pressure on the Pentagon to better focus on Russia and China, as directed under the 2018 National Defense Strategy, even as U.S. engagements in the Middle East have dominated headlines and Washington’s attention.

Rood touted the services’ decisions to phase out older systems like FA-18C and D models, and Nimitz-class carriers, as DoD makes new investments in hypersonic weapons, directed energy, artificial intelligence and Arctic icebreakers. However, he was dogged by questions over the reported deployment deliberations.

“With respect to the Journal article, as mentioned: We’re watching this situation where the Iranians both have conducted attacks in recent months, and we’re concerned about the threat stream that we’re seeing,” Rood told Blackburn, adding that officials are set to brief the committee in closed session next week on the topic.

As Blackburn―who represents the home of the 101st Airborne Infantry Division, Fort Campbell, Ky.―pressed Rood to say where forces going to the Mideast could come from, Rood noted that half of the 14,000 in the region already have included shipborne troops and, recently, added fighter and bomber aircraft squadrons.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, in a tense exchange with Rood, argued Rood’s confirmation to Blackburn that the Pentagon is considering additional troops had contradicted Farah, the DoD spokeswoman. Hawley called for a public statement soon clarifying the matter, from Esper.

“The Pentagon has now made multiple contradictory public statements. Can we do that? Can we get that done today?”

Rood argued that he hadn’t been contradictory and suggested there have only been routine deliberations at the Pentagon on the number of forces in the Mideast.

“There isn’t some pending document with the secretary of defense that states, ‘Deploy 14,000 troops, do you approve, yes or no,’” Rood said. “I’m not trying to be argumentative, sir, I’m just trying to point out there’s a dynamic security situation in the Middle East, and it’s a custom that we do--and we didn’t do it just because of recent events--where we regularly evaluate the appropriate number of forces.”

Hawley ended with some skepticism of the administration’s aim of stabilizing the Mideast: “If our aim is the absence of conflict in the region, we’re going to be sending a lot more than fourteen or twenty-eight of a hundred thousand ground troops," he said.