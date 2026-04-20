The chief of naval operations pushed back Monday against reports that sailors were experiencing food shortages and substandard meals aboard several vessels stationed in the Middle East.

Adm. Daryl Caudle told reporters during a media roundtable at Sea-Air-Space 2026 in Maryland that food quantity and quality were meeting Navy standards. The comments came in response to a USA Today article, which claimed meals aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli were unappetizing and that small portions were leaving sailors hungry.

“In no way, shape or form, has there been a time where in, at least in this deployment, where they’ve not met the nutritional requirements of our menu,” Caudle said. “All ships had, I’m going to say, in the strike group, at least 10 days of food, and most were over 30 days of food.”

Caudle also said he had not received complaints about quality.

He’d heard gripes about a meal not being good, but that was a result of individual preferences based on rotating menu options.

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The CNO argued the USA Today article “grossly mischaracterized” food service aboard the Tripoli and Lincoln and that parts were “false.”

Specifically, Caudle said that certain photos provided in the article were in fact photos of a shore galley, or a dining facility ashore, and not of a ship’s dining area.

The report also said service members aboard the USS Tripoli were rationing food, that there was no fresh produce and that the coffee machine onboard had stopped working.

Certain service members were sharing their food with others when they were served more, the article stated.

Hegseth took to social media to dispute the report, claiming there were no food shortages.

“My team confirmed the logistics stats for the Lincoln & Tripoli,” Hegseth said in an X post. “Both have 30+ days of Class I supplies (food) on board.”

The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations also denied the reports.

“Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false,” the office said in an X post.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli are currently in the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury.

The Lincoln departed from Naval Station San Diego, California, on November 21, 2025, while the Tripoli headed toward the Middle East from the Philippine Sea in March.

The Navy has made a push for healthier meals over the last decade with its Go for Green program, which was introduced in 2016 and helps promote better food options by using colors to flag which meals are the most nutritious.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.