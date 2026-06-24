U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, who oversaw the service’s operations across Europe and Africa and became known as the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan, will unexpectedly relinquish command next week after just 18 months in the role, the Pentagon confirmed Wednesday.

“Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO’s Allied Land Command, will relinquish command on July 2, 2026,” Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith said in a statement.

“Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, deputy commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa will perform the duties of the commanding general. The Army thanks Gen. Donahue for his leadership of U.S. Army Europe and Africa.”

The Army did not provide a reason for the abrupt leadership change. Donahue’s exit was first reported Tuesday by The Atlantic.

The West Point graduate took command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in December 2024 after previously leading the XVIII Airborne Corps and the 82nd Airborne Division. Donahue in 2021 oversaw security during the frenzied U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A night-vision Pentagon photograph showing Donahue boarding the last C-17 out of Kabul became one of the defining images capturing the end of a nearly 20-year war.

His departure comes amid the Pentagon’s broad senior leadership changes under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who in April asked U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George to step down and retire ahead of the typical four-year term.

Since taking office, Hegseth has removed more than a dozen senior military leaders, including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown and former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.