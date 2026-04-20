The United States Air Force is going to keep the A-10 Warthog in service through 2030, Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink announced Monday on X, reversing a retirement timeline set to conclude in 2029.

“In consultation with [Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth], we will EXTEND the A-10 ‘Warthog’ platform to 2030,” Meink wrote. “This preserves combat power as the Defense Industrial Base works to increase combat aircraft production.”

The decision comes as A-10s have seen increased involvement during Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

A-10s have provided close air support in maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz and were involved in the recent search and rescue mission that recovered two downed F-15E airmen.

One A-10 Thunderbolt II crashed during that mission. The pilot was subsequently rescued.

The fiscal 2026 NDAA called for 103 A-10s to remain in service through September 2026, with a transition to full retirement by 2029.

It remains unclear how many A-10s will remain in service through 2030.

Meink thanked President Donald Trump for “quick, decisive leadership” and said “more to come.”