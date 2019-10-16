Army Cyber Command has been lobbying for a name change to better reflect its growing mission, one in which its cyber professionals are increasingly focused on operating below the threshold of armed conflict every day.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, Army Cyber commander, says his staff is providing a proposal to change their command’s name to Army Information Warfare Command.

“We are operating in the information environment, maneuvering in the information environment, every single day," Fogarty said at an event in Washington, D.C., in mid-September. “And sometimes, the best thing I can do on the cyber side is actually to deliver content, deliver a message. ... Maybe the cyberspace operation I’m going to conduct actually creates some type of [information operation] effect.”

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville said in a late-August interview that he has talked with Fogarty about the change, though they haven’t yet decided what exactly the new name should be.

“But what we’re recognizing is there is an area of competition between great powers that’s below armed conflict that we’re going to have to compete and participate in,” McConville said. “We need to create organizations and develop concepts and procedures for how we deal in that area."

“We understand that we are in an information age and we need to be prepared to operate globally in that information age like the rest of our competitors are doing,” McConville added.

Information warfare is mentioned more than 40 times in the Army’s Multi-Domain Operations doctrinal pamphlet issued in December 2018. The document describes the information warfare environment — which includes social media, false narratives and cyber attacks — as one that China and Russia seek to exploit in order to achieve their goals without resorting to armed conflict.

The fight is happening

Army Cyber says that that fight below the level of actual violence is already occurring and has also stressed a need for greater authorities to better combat threats, including fighting disinformation from sockpuppet accounts on social media. These are online identities used for purposes of deception.

Oftentimes, the authorities that the command operates under are sometimes held at too high a level and are too centralized, Brig. Gen. Richard E. Angle, Army Cyber’s deputy commanding general, said at the mid-September event.

“It’s 2019. It still can’t be true that it’s easier to drop a bomb on somebody than to send them a leaflet or an email, but in many cases that is true," Angle said during a panel discussion. “We need to get to a place where we have message release authority, where our commanders on the ground — like how they can call in fires to support their element — can release a message into the information environment.”

Changing authorities around has its risks, particularly when it comes to junior leaders taking on more responsibility, but not engaging in the information space at all risks ceding it to adversaries, according to Angle.

Commanders need to be able to “underwrite that risk," so that junior leaders are able to make mistakes and continue to operate, Angle added.

At this point, offensive information operations don’t appear to be targeting individual soldiers, but they are targeting the institution of the Army more generally, according to Col. Gittipong Paruchabutr, who serves as the information operations division chief to Army Special Operations Command.

“Even if it’s not targeting soldier 'X' or unit ‘y,’ these accounts, these online activities are targeting general Americans and it further polarizes our divisions," Paruchabutr said. “If it causes further political division within the units, it has an effect. And we are absolutely cognizant of that and we teach all soldiers within [Army special operations] that these activities are happening.”

Fake information used against U.S.

Disinformation against U.S. soldiers isn’t unheard of. In June 2018, four U.S. Army Stryker vehicles driving in Lithuania collided when the lead vehicle braked too hard for an obstacle on the roadway.

Not long after the incident, a blog post made to look like a popular Lithuanian news outlet claimed the Americans killed a local child in the collision, using a doctored image of a crushed bicycle and corpse as evidence.

Army Cyber wants to protect “that BCT [brigade combat team] in Poland" or "that SOF [special operations force] team in Ukraine” from disinformation campaigns like that.