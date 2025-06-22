A new national survey shows nearly two-thirds of Americans want U.S. leaders to take a larger role in international engagement and foreign affairs, a sharp increase from the number of respondents who expressed that desire just two years ago.

Officials with the Ronald Reagan Institute’s periodic survey on national defense issues also found increases in the number of citizens who want U.S. leaders to stand up for human rights and democracy issues, and majority support for American participation in NATO.

The group’s annual summer survey, which polled more than 1,200 individuals, covers a host of national security issues, with a focus on U.S. leadership on the global stage.

The release comes amid uncertainty over U.S. military plans in the Middle East, and potential efforts to help Israel in its campaign against Iran. The poll, conducted before the start of hostilities, found that 61% of respondents supported the premise of keeping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

More broadly, 64% of respondents said they believe the United States should be more engaged in international issues. That’s up from 54% last summer and the highest mark since institute officials began polling on the question in 2019.

Researchers said most of that increase came from Republicans who now favor more American involvement abroad since the election of President Donald Trump, despite his public statements pushing for a less interventionist policy for the country.

About 93% of Republicans surveyed expressed a belief that “a strong U.S. military is essential for peace and prosperity,” compared to 80% of Democrats polled. But about 87% of Democrats said that America needs to “stand up for human rights and democracy” overseas, compared to 81% for Republicans.

The survey showed a shrinking but still significant minority of non-interventionists pushing for a smaller American role in international affairs.

Roughly 23% of individuals in the poll said they want to see the U.S. government less engaged in foreign issues, the smallest total since the poll began. One-third of individuals polled supported withdrawing from NATO, most on the Republican side.

About 7% of Americans interviewed for the report said they are hoping that Russia will win in its war against Ukraine, compared to 58% who said they hope Ukraine is victorious.

The full survey is available on the institute’s website.

