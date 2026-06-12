WARSAW, Poland — U.S. manufacturer AM General will pitch its Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2, each integrated with counter-drone systems, to potential clients at the Eurosatory show in Paris next week.

John Chadbourne, the president and CEO of AM General, said in a statement the UGV represents the company’s answer to evolving battlefield needs, showing how mission success can be achieved with uncrewed capabilities.

“With this platform, we’ve been able to demonstrate that autonomous mobile technology can be leveraged for multiple uses including logistics support, casualty evacuation, lethality missions, as well as defensive operation, which we are demonstrating with a Hornet C-UAS remote weapon station at the show,” Chadbourne said.

With unmanned vehicles playing a crucial role in Ukraine’s defense against Russia, AM General’s proposition comes in response to the rising interest in such capabilities by NATO member states.

The Ukrainian military aims to contract 25,000 unmanned ground platforms in the first half of this year, more than doubling its 2025 total.

While continuing its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is also making efforts to assert its power in the Arctic, prompting European nations to rethink their own ground-equipment inventories there.

Last February, the European Defence Agency hosted 10 days of tests of unmanned combat vehicles in eastern Norway to verify their performance in Arctic conditions. The tests were carried out in the presence of officials, researchers and company representatives from Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway and Poland.

Developed in cooperation with Textron Systems and Carnegie Robotics, the UGV is powered by an upgraded 250 hp engine. The platform has a payload capacity of up to 6,000 lb which enables it to support logistics, reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, and armed overwatch missions, according to AM General.

At the Paris show, the U.S. manufacturer will also showcase the JLTV A2 in a variant suitable for a crew of four. AM General said the vehicle’s new version features more than 1,000 modifications to the technical data package compared with the A1.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.