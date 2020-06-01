The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific will host a virtual industry day in early June to announce 10 new projects through the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) Consortium.
The consortium, which is a members only organization, relies on Other Transaction Agreements (OTA) in to develop mature technologies. The event, which will be held June 8 – June 11, will provide industry with information related to 10 potential forthcoming request for prototype projects.
The projects include:
- IWRP process improvement that could lead to a workflow tool and a search function for proposals;
- Software defined radio software enhancements. These enhancements are for high frequency reactive jam and multiple amplifier support to the software baseline of the HTLx-T2, HTLv-1 and HTLv-2 hardware;
- A multi-spectral emitter light to obtain a multispectral emitter hardware solution for the Signature Management program of record;
- A legal and law enforcement system to include a Navy data collection, case management and court reporting capability;
- A shared data environment/cloud migration for which the Navy 311 will provide non-tactical, on-demand and pre-positioned information assistance akin to civil 311 services;
- A common interface for human resources training;
- 5G Nellis network enhancements for 5G prototypes;
- Prototyping for new shipping container designs for submarine communication buoy, and;
- Prototyping of a re-design for legacy submarine launcher control systems for communications buoys.
