The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific will host a virtual industry day in early June to announce 10 new projects through the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) Consortium.

The consortium, which is a members only organization, relies on Other Transaction Agreements (OTA) in to develop mature technologies. The event, which will be held June 8 – June 11, will provide industry with information related to 10 potential forthcoming request for prototype projects.