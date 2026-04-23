Ukraine has reportedly unleashed a powerful new defense against Russian Shahed drones that have tied up its air force and traumatized civilians with persistent attacks.

Cheap, domestically manufactured drones have played an increasingly critical role for both sides in the four-year war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both countries have experienced enormous battlefield casualties, the land war has morphed into a war of attrition in which Russia’s primary tool is the Shahed, a domestically manufactured UAV based on the original Iranian model.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces reported that its 412th Brigade Nemesis had intercepted a Shahed attack by launching its own Sting drone from an unmanned seaborne vehicle — the world’s first successful use of this method to intercept a Shahed.

“Using surface drone carriers to deploy interceptor drones expands air defense options and creates an additional layer of protection for Ukrainian cities,” the USF wrote on X.

Many such Russian attacks are directed at cities in southeastern Ukraine and launched over the Black Sea. For Russia, that serves a two-fold purpose: wear down civilians in the region, force Ukraine to make land concessions to reach a peace deal and exploit the fact that Ukraine lacks traditional naval power.

Sunday’s apparently successful interception may eventually change the calculus, shoring up Ukraine’s ability to defend cities like Odesa, thereby blunting Russia’s ability to force concessions in future peace negotiations.

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The U.S. in particular has looked to Ukraine as a model, ramping up investments in cheap drones for its own use.

In the war against Iran, for example, the U.S. has burned through costly weapons systems including the Tomahawk cruise missile and the Patriot missile defense systems. A single Patriot missile costs about $4 million, with the full battery and launcher running into the billions.