WASHINGTON ― Raytheon Technologies said Friday it has named Neil Mitchill as chief financial officer to replace Toby O’Brien, who has stepped down.
Mitchill was the corporate vice president for financial planning, analysis and investor relations. He joined United Technologies Corporation in 2014, served as CFO at Pratt & Whitney, and was acting senior vice president and CFO of UTC until it merged with Raytheon in 2020.
O’Brien, Raytheon’s CFO and vice president of finance since 2015, held financial leadership positions spanning 34 years at the company.
