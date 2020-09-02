WASHINGTON — AMERGINT Technologies Holdings has completed the purchase of Collins Aerospace’s space-based optics business from Raytheon Technologies Corp., AMERGINT announced Sept. 1.

The newly acquired business, which provides electro-optical systems for the U.S. Defense Department, will be renamed Danbury Mission Technologies.

“We are extremely proud to welcome the Danbury team,” said Larry Hill, CEO of AMERGINT. “Renowned for designing, developing and producing optical systems that have enabled the U.S. to observe Earth from space, Danbury has been integral in supporting national security space programs designed to protect U.S. interests.”

The move was one of the major divestitures required by the Justice Department when it approved the merger of defense contracting giants United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon in March. Along with the space-based optics business, the government mandated Raytheon Technologies Corp. sell its military airborne radios business and UTC’s military GPS business.

Raytheon and UTC officially merged in June. BAE Systems announced it had completed the $1.9 billion purchase of the military GPS business in July and has agreed to purchase the airborne radios business for $275 million.