WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department today cleared a trio of weapon sales for Egypt, South Korea and Canada, which could net American firms more than $1.5 billion in revenues.

Announcements for the three deals were published online by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. DSCA announcements are not final sales; if cleared by Congress, contract figures can change during future negotiations.

The largest of the three agreements is with South Korea, which was ok’d to receive Contractor Logistics Support for its fleet of RQ-4 Block 30 unmanned systems. That comes with an estimated cost of $950 million. Northrop Grumman will be the prime contractor on the work, with offset requirements to be determined later.

Northrop’s work order will cover “program management; training for pilots maintenance, logistics and communications personnel; depot and organizational level maintenance; minor modifications and upgrades; spares and repair/return parts; operational flight support; program analysis; publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics services; and other related elements of logistics and program support,” per the DSCA.

Egypt’s deal involves follow on technical support for a variety of ships in its navy. Work will cover Egypt’s fleets of Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigates, Fast Missile Craft, Mine Hunter Coastal ships, Coastal Mine Hunter ships, and 25 Meter and 28 Meter Fast Patrol Craft.

The prime contractor will be the Virginia-based VSE Corporation, with an estimated price tag of $554 million.

Finally, Canada is looking to buy 152 American-made radios, for $44 million. Known formally as the Multifunctional Information Distribution System - Joint Tactical Radio System, the radio is Link 16 enabled, an important capability for the NATO ally.

“Canada intends to upgrade its current inventory of CF-18 Aircraft, CC-130J, and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Ground Stations with the purchase of these MIDS JTRS (5) terminals to be fully interoperable with U.S. and allied forces to support and compliment joint operations in a net-enabled environment; have modernized electronic protection and secure, jam-resistant wave forms; and be capable of improved Link 16 message exchange and information fidelity including support to advanced weapon employment,” the DSCA announcement says.