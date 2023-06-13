LONDON — British companies involved in the trinational program to develop the Tempest sixth-generation combat jet have lifted the lid on a fraction of the technologies being employed to fly a demonstrator aircraft within the next four years.

A new power plant manufacturing process, a bespoke simulator and auto-coding software all got a name check in a progress statement due for release by BAE Systems June 14.

BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Leonardo UK, MBDA, the Ministry of Defence and a number of British small- and medium-sized companies are collaborating to build the first British flying combat air demonstrator since the Experimental Aircraft Program took to the skies in 1986 – a design that eventually became the Typhoon fighter.

The British Tempest team are developing the sixth-generation fighter alongside Italy and Japan, working on what is known as the Global Combat Air Program.

The demonstrator program is, for the moment at least, a British effort.

Separately, however, various technology development initiatives, including a new gas turbine, radar and other technologies, are being worked on by the nations involved in GCAP.

Richard Berthon, director for future combat air at the MoD, said the British demonstrator program will prove integration and develop national skills while providing data and learning in support of Tempest entering service by 2035.

“Tempest is no longer just an idea or concept on a computer; our industry partners have made real, tangible progress and are bringing the program to life through innovative projects, such as the flying demonstrator,” he said.

In what BAE described as a first for military aircraft, the company said engineers have used auto-coding to create safety-critical systems software in a matter of days rather than weeks.

“This enables rapid assessment of the flight control systems during more complex flight maneuvers with the simulator capturing crucial data about how the jet will handle and perform, years before its first flight,” said BAE.

A new facility at BAE Systems air combat center in Warton, Lancashire, has already enabled test pilots from BAE, Rolls-Royce and the Royal Air Force to fly more than 150 hours on the demonstrator aircraft in a new, bespoke simulator.

Rolls-Royce engineers have also been undertaking aerodynamic engine testing, employing new manufacturing processes to produce an engine duct which BAE says is “uniquely shaped to slow the air from supersonic to sub-sonic speeds at the engine face.”

According to the company, the intake has fewer moving parts than a traditional fighter jet design, enhancing the aircraft’s stealthiness.

Ejection seat trials involving a rocket propelled sled traveling at more than 500mph also got a mention in the statement, though no details were given.

Andrew Chuter is the United Kingdom correspondent for Defense News.