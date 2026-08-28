NEW DELHI — In a bid to accelerate missile production, India has approved the transfer of technologies for all conventional missile systems from a state-run organization to private companies.

The move to expand the industrial base for missile manufacturing comes as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have exposed the challenges countries face in replenishing missile and ammunition stocks depleted by prolonged conflicts.

Shortages of U.S.-made Patriot interceptors, in particular, have strained Ukraine’s air-defense capabilities and raised concerns about dwindling stocks among U.S. allies in the Middle East.

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That has highlighted the need for countries to build their industrial capacity to rapidly replenish missile stockpiles during hostilities.

The defense ministry called the initiative of sharing missile technology with the private sector an “important milestone.” In a statement Tuesday, it said the move will enhance operational capability, reduce import dependence and ”leverage the capabilities of the Indian industry for the development and manufacture of advanced defense systems.”

India relies largely on domestically produced missiles although it also operates some advanced systems imported from Russia and Israel. The Defence Research and Development Organization develops the indigenous systems, while state-owned companies dominate production, making the country reliant on a limited number of agencies.

The government did not identify the missile systems whose technology will be transferred to private companies. But reports said the move could cover a broad range of conventional systems, from air-defense missiles to air-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles.

The decision to broaden the missile manufacturing base comes as India’s armed forces seek to build up their missile inventories.

Analysts said New Delhi’s move reflects lessons from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as from India’s brief conflict with Pakistan last year.

“The hostilities with Pakistan lasted four days, but if they had dragged on, India too might have faced a problem with missile stockpiles because missiles were extensively used during the conflict,” said Manoj Joshi, distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. “In the case of the conflict involving Iran, for example, which has lasted longer than expected, even a country like the U.S. faced problems with some munitions.”

Joshi said that increasing private sector involvement in military equipment production will make India’s defense sector more agile and productive as the country seeks greater self-reliance. “This restructuring is important. It is the path that most countries follow.”

After decades of state dominance, private firms have begun playing a bigger role in India’s defense industry, producing equipment such as drones and being invited to participate in the country’s ambitious fifth-generation fighter program.