VIENNA — The first-ever road bridge linking North Korea and Russia across the Tumen River appears close to completion, according to satellite imagery reviewed by Defense News, though construction on the Russian side lags behind Pyongyang’s finished part. It is a visible manifestation of the two countries’ tightening relationships, driven by Pyongyang’s military support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Half-meter resolution Planet imagery captured in recent weeks shows the North Korean approach to the bridge fully built, including a customs building and a controlled entry point several hundred meters from the riverbank. Work on the Russian side, by contrast, is still continuing, with construction on border facilities and even the road itself still visibly ongoing. While the footprint for a large customs building and the gravel for a future highway have been laid, at present, the border is still far from opening to commercial traffic on the Russian side.

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The crossing sits at Tumangang, a longstanding rail hub on the North Korean-Russian border that handled Soviet-era bulk trade before falling largely dormant after 1991. Activity there has picked up sharply since 2022, coinciding with Pyongyang’s decision to supply Moscow with artillery shells and troops for its war in Ukraine, and Russia’s decision to turn a blind eye to the application of UN sanctions against the Kim regime that Moscow had originally helped to put in place.

The border between North Korea and Russia is just 17 kilometers, or 11 miles, long, but increasingly geopolitically significant.

“It’s clear that Kim Jong Un has decided, ‘Our way forward is with Russia,’ and this is emergent proof of it,” said John Ford, a research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, who has tracked North Korean infrastructure and arms production for years. Ford noted that Pyongyang had sought a symbolic road bridge at the crossing for decades, only for Moscow to rebuff the idea until the diplomatic fallout from its full-scale invasion of Ukraine reshaped the relationship.

According to Ford, in addition to the symbolic value, the bridge may aim to address a persistent bottleneck at Tumangang’s existing rail link, where North Korea’s lack of standardized ISO shipping containers has forced cargo to be transloaded by hand between rail cars − a slow process that has instead pushed much of the ammunition trade through the port of Rason, then by sea to Russia’s Dunai terminal.

A functioning road crossing could let trucks bypass that chokepoint, though Ford cautioned it remains unclear whether it would primarily move Russian goods into North Korea, or North Korean goods, including munitions, out.

“The most surprising thing is that it seems functional,” Ford said, pointing to the impractical location of the construction site. It sits far away from any major urban center in Russia’s far east, and even for North Korea, Tumangang is in a remote corner of the country. Existing transport options, primarily by ship from the nearby port of Rason, seem like the obvious choice. He also noted that Russian truckers are unlikely to drive deep into North Korea given the unpredictable and potentially hostile environment, making a river-adjacent transfer point more plausible to him than a true cross-border logistics route.

What is for certain, though, is that Russia and the country officially called the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have moved much closer together on the world stage since Putin’s 2022 decision to invade Ukraine.

The two countries signed a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” in 2024, which includes a mutual defense clause committing both countries to defend the other in times of war, and many stipulations for cooperation ranging from nuclear to spaceflight.

Ford also pointed to symbolic markers of the deepening alignment, including the restoration of Lenin and Marx portraits at North Korea’s Military Officers Political Academy and Kim’s 2023 visit to Vladivostok, as evidence Pyongyang is betting on a durable partnership with Moscow that could outlast the war in Ukraine.

Whether the bridge meaningfully expands cross-border throughput, Ford said, will only become clear once construction wraps and analysts can watch for signs of actual truck traffic.

Linus Höller is Defense News' Europe correspondent and OSINT investigator. He reports on the arms deals, sanctions, and geopolitics shaping Europe and the world. He holds master’s degrees in WMD nonproliferation, terrorism studies, and international relations, and works in four languages: English, German, Russian, and Spanish.