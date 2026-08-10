Japan releases defense white papers each year, but its 2026 edition marked important shifts in the country’s approach to defense strategy, procurement and production.

“The international community is facing its greatest trial since World War II and [is] entering a new era of crisis,” the document warned. “It cannot be ruled out that a serious situation similar to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine may occur in the Indo-Pacific region in the future, particularly in East Asia.”

China, Russia and North Korea are fingered as culprits.

In fact, Japan’s 2026 Defense White Paper noted China presents “the greatest strategic challenge,” also citing Beijing’s growing concordance with Moscow in joint exercises as an alarming trend.

After studying Ukraine and developments in modern warfare, the document highlighted necessary solutions such as renewed focus on lower-cost systems; innovations in research, development and production; increased production; and stockpiling of materiel.

Japan is acquiring a large number of low-cost, unmanned vehicles in the air, sea and underwater domains. These unmanned systems will help establish what it calls the Synchronized, Hybrid, Integrated and Enhanced Littoral Defense, or SHIELD, by Fiscal Year 2027.

The paper highlighted how Japan’s indigenous defense industry is increasingly important. However, some companies like Komatsu and Mitsui have already abandoned or downsized their involvement in the defense sector.

Tokyo believes increased spending will help reinforce the military-industrial complex, but it wants industrial innovation to develop military equipment in response to rapid changes in combat. The industrial base also needs to be scalable to meet Japanese requirements, the paper says.

Likewise, Japan is strengthening defense equipment cooperation internationally, with the most obvious fruit being Australia’s decision to buy Upgraded Mogami-class frigates.

The white paper reiterated that the Japan-U.S. alliance remains its “cornerstone” relationship.

However, Grant Newsham, senior research fellow at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies, highlighted Japan’s “decades of pathological dependence on the Americans to take care of Japan’s defense,” and its “so-called pacifist mindset and contrived constitutional prohibitions on an effective defense force” as challenges needing to be overcome.

Nonetheless, the paper asserted, by FY 2027, the country “will strengthen its defense capability to the point where Japan is able to take primary responsibility for dealing with invasions against its nation, and disrupt and defeat such threats with the support of its ally and others.”

Tokyo has already achieved 2% defense spending as a proportion of GDP, and it is seeking a record JPY8.9 trillion, or $56.1 billion USD, defense budget next year.

This budget request, likely to rise further, will be submitted at the end of August.

“Ukraine really spurred Japanese awareness — figuring that Taiwan was next, with everything that would portend for Japan’s security,” Newsham told Defense News. “This has not, however, translated into a Japan Self-Defense Force that’s organized and capable of fighting a war.”

Gordon Arthur is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. After a 20-year stint working in Hong Kong, he now resides in New Zealand. He has attended military exercises and defense exhibitions in about 20 countries around the Asia-Pacific region.