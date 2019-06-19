1 of 15
A Dassault Rafale fighter jet performs a demonstration flight as a passenger aircraft flies in the background at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, northeast of Paris, France, on June 18, 2019. (Francois Mori/AP)
Visitors attend the unveiling ceremony of the full-scale jet fighter model of the the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System at the Paris Air Show on June 17, 2019. (Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, listens to Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, as he stands next to French MP Olivier Dassault, second from left, and French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly at the Paris Air Show on June 17, 2019. (Benoit Tessier/AFP via Getty Images)
A French Army Eurocopter Tiger helicopter flies during the inauguration of the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris on June 17, 2019. (Benoit Tessier/AFP via Getty Images)
Gymnasts perform at the Russian Helicopters static display of the Ansat helo during the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2019. (Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images)
A full-scale model of a future Turkish fighter is presented on the first day of the Paris Air Show. (Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images)
A Dassault Rafale fighter jet performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show on June 17, 2019. (Michel Euler/AP)
Airbus has a static display at the 2019 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. (Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images)
A Pakistani JF-17 Thunder performs its flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 17, 2019. (Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images)
Jets from the French Patrouille de France fly during the inauguration of the 53rd Paris Air Show on June 17, 2019. (Benoit Tessier/AFP via Getty Images)
A prototype of an electric unmanned air taxi is displayed at the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2019. Airbus has developed a prototype, the Vahana, an autonomous, self-piloted aircraft. (Michel Euler/AP)
An Embraer KC-390 transport plane of the Brazilian Army rolls on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2019. (Michel Euler/AP)
U.S Air Force crew members gather next to an F-35 Lightning II on display at the Paris Air Show. (Michel Euler/AP)
Visitors walk around at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, northeast of Paris, France, on June 18, 2019. The world's aviation elite gathered at the event as safety concerns lingered after two crashes of the Boeing 737 Max. (Francois Mori/AP)
The Fouga Magister, a 1950s French two-seat jet trainer, performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2019. (Francois Mori/AP)
