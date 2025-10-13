Share:More In AUSAPentagon stages first ‘Top Drone’ school for operators to hone skillsIndustry and military drone operators flew tethered and untethered first-person drones through a course designed to test endurance and maneuverability. Space Development Agency launches first operational satellitesThe 21 spacecraft could start providing operational capability to combatant commands and other users within four to six months, according to SDA.Space Development Agency director leaves post for academiaThe agency’s deputy director, Gurpartap Sandhoo, will lead SDA in an acting capacity. US Army soldiers kick the tires on a new class of multipurpose dronesSoldiers tried their hands at Launched Effects, service's latest buzzword for drones doing everything from reconnaissance to strike missions.Trump links Space Command HQ move to Colorado’s ‘crooked’ voting lawsTwice Tuesday, Trump said Colorado’s mail-in voting policies influenced his decision to move SPACECOM headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville.