WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army approved the use of rapid experimentation and prototyping to develop a new Tactical Space Layer which will enable the Army to use overhead satellite imagery to target beyond-line-of-sight targets, the Army announced April 21.

The Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing/Space (APNT/Space) Cross-Functional Team (CFT) is leading the Army’s efforts to develop a new tactical geospatial intelligence capability, leveraging commercial satellite imagery to see farther, extend the battlefield, and target beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) threats.

“What’s exciting about where we’re at today is we’re finding ways to use multiple sensors at multiple altitudes — to include airborne, high altitude and even in space — and be able to fuse that data in a positive way that, again, stretches the good attributes of those sensors and then fuse that data very rapidly,” said APNTO/Space CFT Director Willie Nelson in an interview with C4ISRNET.

The Army was able to show off the advances it’s made in that area during Project Convergence 2020, a demonstration that took place at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, in September of last year. Using artificial intelligence, the Army was able to fuse data from commercial imagery satellites to create targeting data, then transport that to the battlefield via communications satellites where soldiers were able to fire on the threat.

Following that demonstration, Army leaders bragged that they had been able to cut down the sensor-to-shooter pipeline — the time it takes from satellite data collection to the delivery of targeting data to a weapon system — from 20 minutes to 20 seconds.

“We were trying to cut days off a process — We’re down to cutting hours, minutes and seconds,” Nelson told C4ISRNET.

The signing of the Tactical Space Layer A-CDD puts the progress made so far into writing, synchronizing related activities and informing requirements for procurement and fielding.

“So what the A-CCD does, or what the capability document does, is it helps codify our initial requirements and then guide the experimentation and prototyping efforts within communications, PNT and ISR to help us move down the path towards a Program of Record, or Program of Records,” said Nelson.

That does not mean that the Army is planning to build and launch its own satellite constellation, Nelson clarified. Instead, it will guide the Army’s efforts in utilizing existing or future commercial constellations, as well as satellites owned by the other services and the intelligence community, and integrating them with Army platforms and systems.