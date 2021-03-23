WASHINGTON — The U.S Army launched an experimental satellite that will help test how on-orbit sensors can deliver tactical capabilities to war fighters.

Rocket Lab sent the Gunsmoke-J satellite into orbit on March 22 aboard its Electron rocket.

The bread loaf-sized 3U CubeSat is a joint capability technology demonstration by the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command and its Assured-Positioning, Navigation and Timing/Space Cross-Functional Team.

“Gunsmoke-J’s experiments will show how its sensors can provide critical data and information key in multi-domain operations,” the Army noted in its launch announcement.

The Army plans for a series of classified small satellites under the Gunsmoke program. The Gunsmoke-J satellite launched this week is one of a pair of experimental satellites, the first of which was carried into space in February aboard a Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply mission to the International Space Station. In 2018, the Army awarded Dynetics $8.3 million to develop two classified satellites for the next iteration of the program, known as Gunsmoke-L.

For this mission, the Army selected TriSept to secure a launch provider for Gunsmoke-J and integrate the payload. The company opted to purchase a ride-share slot with Rocket Lab, which launched several other payloads along with the experimental Army satellite.