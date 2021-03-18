WASHINGTON — The Air Force Research Laboratory broke ground on its new Skywave Technology Laboratory

Located at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Skywave Technology Laboratory will facilitate the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate’s research into space weather and how it affects military systems.

“The Skywave Lab will provide the work space our team needs for space environment research, which involves developing and testing new instrumentation, preparing for field experiments around the globe, as well as collecting and processing data to support ionospheric and radio frequency research,” said AFRL’s Geospace Environment Impacts and Applications Branch lead Todd Parris in a statement. “We have been working out of temporary shipping containers and from our lab across base. It’s exciting to have this new facility to explore innovative capabilities to bring to the war fighter.”

AFRL develops new technologies for both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force.

“Understanding the space environment is super important to our Air and Space Forces, said Space Vehicles Directorate Director Col. Eric Felt in a statement. “The space environment affects many military systems and services, everything from the actual spacecraft operating in the environment to any radio frequency service that has to operate in or through space. This lab will give us the knowledge we need to take our research to the next level. We want to be able to measure, predict and command the space environment to give us that tactical advantage in space and terrestrial domains.”

The 3,500 square foot facility will cost $3.5 million to construct. Skywave Technology Laboratory will have 72 acres that researchers can use to test large antennas and distributed sensor arrays.

“This exceptional site allows us to develop and test space environment sensing technologies for US military applications,” said Parris. “It leverages local observations and commercial, academic and government partner facilities and systems across the United States to collect information about the dynamics of near-earth space.”

AFRL says the facility will be ready for occupancy in early 2022.