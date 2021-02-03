WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force is still setting up its organizations, but it’s already considering adding a new mission: Providing tactical satellite imagery for beyond-line-of-sight targeting.

“That’s something that we’re thinking through as we speak. I’ve got a group of folks doing some work on what that design might look like,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond during a Defense Writers Group call Feb. 3.

The Space Force, like Air Force Space Command before it, provides the GPS signal, missile warning, communications and more with its on orbit satellites. Tactical satellite imagery, however, is not one of its missions.

“Historically, that mission has not been part of the Air Force, when space was in the Air Force,” said Raymond. “That’s largely been more on the intelligence community side.”

Indeed, satellite imagery is generally the responsibility of two intelligence agencies: the National Reconnaissance Office and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. While NRO builds and operates the nation’s spy satellites and contracts with commercial providers to access their imagery, NGA sets imagery requirements and transforms that raw satellite data into intelligence products. The military typically relies on NGA for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) products.

However, the proliferation of small and relatively affordable small imaging satellites and the growing commercial satellite imagery market has sparked interest at the Pentagon in using satellites for beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) targeting. The U.S. Army has been at the forefront of that effort, launching its own small imaging satellite — Kestrel Eye — in 2017. More recently at Project Convergence 2020, the Army was able to use commercial satellite imagery to develop targeting data and shoot at BLOS threats.

The Air Force and the Navy are also investing in tactical GEOINT products. The Air Force Research Laboratory is investing in commercial tactical GEOINT software to help them find moving targets with satellite imagery, while the Navy is paying for commercial synthetic aperture radar imagery and analytics.

Elsewhere in the Department of Defense, the Space Development Agency has set BLOS targeting as one of the main capabilities it is pursuing for its new proliferated constellation in low Earth orbit, which will eventually be made up of hundreds of satellites.

“That’s where the Army is most affected and that’s where we’re working very closely with the Army to make sure that we’re tied together. So this is the ability to detect and track and maintain custody of anything, say, larger than a truck and to be able to actually give a targeting fire control solution to a weapon in the field in real time anywhere on the globe,” said SDA Director Derek Tournear in 2019. “That’s the goal. That’s the capability.”

The SDA is slated to become part of the Space Force in late 2022.

With that sweeping interest in utilizing satellites for BLOS targeting, it’s only natural that the military service devoted to space would take an interest.

“I do think as technology has allowed for smaller satellites to be more operationally relevant and you can do so at a price point that is cheaper, that there is a role for operational level tactical satellites as you described and that the Space Force would have a role in that,” said Raymond.