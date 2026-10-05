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Retired Green Beret takes on a new mission: mine clearing in Ukraine
Retired Green Beret takes on a new mission: mine clearing in Ukraine
After stepping on a mine in Afghanistan and being medically retired, Ryan Hendrickson needed a new purpose. He found one clearing mines in Ukraine.
10 hours ago
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