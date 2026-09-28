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Troops develop AI-driven drone defense weapons | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.29.26
Troops develop AI-driven drone defense weapons | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.29.26
Looking to empower junior troops to design drone defense, the Air Force Research Laboratory fosters new systems. Plus, new lifesaving battlefield tech.
11 hours ago
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