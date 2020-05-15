The Space Development Agency wants to put an initial batch of satellites capable of tracking hypersonic weapons on orbit in fiscal 2022, according to a draft request for proposals the agency released May 11.

The draft comes as the agency prepares to launch its first tranche of about 20 satellites in FY22, the first step toward its goal of hundreds of interconnected satellites operating in low earth orbit. SDA is taking a spiral development approach, launching additional satellites with increasingly advanced capabilities in two-year tranches. The second tranche, to be launched in FY24, will place 150 satellites on orbit.

According to the draft RFP, the agency wants a contractor to design and build eight Wide Field of View (WFoV) satellites with infrared sensors capable of demonstrating an initial hypersonic weapon tracking capability.

The eight satellites will also be able to plug into SDA’s transport layer satellites, which will establish a space-based mesh network with optical intersatellite crosslinks. That will allow data collected by the WFoV sensors to flow from satellite to satellite until it is disseminated over tactical data links to the appropriate system. The agency released an RFP for the first 10 satellites which will make up the transport layer May 1. Those satellites are also set to launch in FY22.

In addition, SDA wants to launch Medium Field of View satellites in mid-FY23 focused on technologies needed for additional performance.

Here are the performance goals laid out for the eight WFoV satellites in the draft RFP:

Develop and deliver space vehicles integrated with infrared sensors with sufficient sensitivity and processing to detect hypersonic vehicles from low Earth orbit

Characterize performance of satellite-to-satellite and satellite-to-ground communications paths

Integrate with a proliferated Transport Layer to provide tracking information directly over tactical data links

Demonstrate interoperability between satellites provided by different vendors;

Assess how on-board processing, communications infrastructure and advanced algorithms can enable more efficient use of communications bandwidth;

Develop a CONOPS for a global tracking capability;

Verify functional and performance requirements to inform future trade studies on communications; space and ground processing; and, the numbers, types and capabilities of space-based sensors needed for a full global capability

Responses to the draft are due May 29.

The release comes shortly after the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced that they plan to launch the first satellite of their project Blackjack later this year, with more to follow in 2021.

