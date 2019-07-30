The U.S. State Department today cleared a weapons sales for Canada, which could net American firms about $44 million in revenues.

An announcement was published online by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. DSCA announcements are not final sales; if cleared by Congress, contract figures can change during future negotiations.

Canada is looking to buy 152 American-made radios, for $44 million. Known formally as the Multifunctional Information Distribution System - Joint Tactical Radio System, the radio is Link 16 enabled, an important capability for the NATO ally.

“Canada intends to upgrade its current inventory of CF-18 aircraft, CC-130J, and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s ground stations with the purchase of these MIDS JTRS (5) terminals to be fully interoperable with U.S. and allied forces to support and compliment joint operations in a net-enabled environment; have modernized electronic protection and secure, jam-resistant wave forms; and be capable of improved Link 16 message exchange and information fidelity including support to advanced weapon employment,” the DSCA announcement says.