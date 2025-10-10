An Oregon Army National Guardsman who had had already set several world exercise records apparently set another one, for pushups, last month, according to the Oregon National Guard.

Physician Assistant Major Tommy Vu, 38, completed the most chest-to-ground push-ups in an hour on Sept. 20, finishing with 1,721 repetitions at Coast Strength gym in West Salem, Oregon.

“My goal was around 1,600, but I like to give myself a bit of headspace,” Vu said before making his attempt.

“As the crowd gets into it, you know, the first half I do great,” he added.

“The second half, I feed off of the energy in the crowd and then all the cheering and motivation.”

The record is awaiting verification by Guiness World Records.

The previous record for push-ups was 1,530 repetitions, set in early 2025 by Alexander Capogna, who shattered the previous record - which had been set by Vu himself.

“I’ve got a really strong will, and I just don’t know how to quit,” Vu said.

Vu has now set six world records, after turning to outdoor exercise when gyms closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his record-setting push-up performance, Vu synced his repetitions to a metronome so that he completed one every 2.1 seconds.

His family, including his wife, Linda, and son, Adonis, along with fellow Oregon National Guard members, provided support during his attempt.

Vu dedicated his achievement to his in-laws’ late 12-year-old chow chow, Leonardo Bearstein Luu, and pledged $1 for every push-up completed to the Oregon Humane Society, totaling $1,721.

His journey toward world-record dominance was not without setbacks.

Vu experienced rhabdomyolysis - a condition in which muscle tissue breaks down and releases toxins into the bloodstream - during a previous burpee pull-up record attempt, and another illness prior to another world record attempt that forced him to postpone it.

Vu made headlines a year ago for banging out 1,027 ground-to-chest burpees, beating the previous record holder -- Vu himself. That second record, though, has now been beaten by an athlete with 1,107 repetitions.

Vu said his increased stamina and strength from pushup training would help him regain the burpee record.

“Now with this training, my arms are going to be so much stronger, so I’m hoping to reclaim that record,” Vu said.

Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, Oregon’s adjutant general, praised Vu for his accomplishments and for how they reflect on the Oregon National Guard.

“Major Vu demonstrates the type of individual who chooses to serve with the Oregon National Guard - someone who excels professionally while pursuing personal challenges that benefit others,” Gronewold said.

