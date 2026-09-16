KYIV, Ukraine — The possibility of an adversary detonating a nuclear weapon in space to disrupt U.S. satellite infrastructure and the global communications networks that rely on it is no longer a remote scenario, according to multiple officials — and American forces are not prepared for it, strategists found after bringing former officials together to war-game their responses to a potential nuclear danger in orbit.

The possibility of nuclear war in space mostly sat in think-tank territory until recently, when the Pentagon confirmed it keeps weapons above the sky. Moscow demanded the demilitarization of space and Ukrainian intelligence published stolen documents on Russia’s next-generation military space platform all within the span of a few weeks.

But U.S. decision-makers still lack clear guidance, legal clarity and operational plans for a space-based nuclear crisis, according to an April 2026 report published by the American Foreign Policy Council that analyzed the outcome of a pair of 2025 war games that tested possible responses to such a crisis. The report found the U.S. unprepared in each case.

The war games were conducted during two workshops in May 2025 with former officials from the National Security Council, the Pentagon, the intelligence community, the Space Force, U.S. Space Command and the commercial satellite industry, using three draft contingency plans: one for a suspected nuclear device in orbit; a confirmed weapon used for coercion; and a detonation.

The plans were applied to four scenarios using a fictional Russian satellite modeled on a real Russian platform along with a Chinese adversary as stand-ins.

The first found U.S. detection and attribution tools too weak to confirm a suspected payload, with a high risk of premature escalation.

In the second scenario, Russia announced it had a nuclear weapon in orbit and warned the U.S. that it must comply with its demands or lose its military and commercial satellites — a threat the workshop judged credible and one against which the U.S. “appears to lack response options.”

The third and fourth detonated a weapon outright, first in low orbit and then in geostationary orbit as a Chinese demonstration during a Taiwan crisis, with strategists finding no capability in existence to recover from either.

Across all four scenarios, the report concluded that the U.S. can defend its own satellites against an adversary’s direct action, but it has no tested plan for detecting, managing or recovering from an adversary’s nuclear weapon in orbit.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink confirmed on Monday that the United States “now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action,” the first public acknowledgment by any American official that the U.S. military has put weapons in orbit.

Although U.S. officials have said there was a “serious national security threat” tied to Russian space activity, including a nuclear-capable anti-satellite weapon since mid-2024, Meink’s confirmation this week prompted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to declare on Tuesday that “We believe that space must be free of any weapon,” according to AFP.

And last week, Ukrainian military intelligence said it breached the network of Russia’s Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, the corporation behind the Yars and Bulava nuclear missiles, and came away with documents on a Russian orbital program — including “a scalable, unified space platform called ‘Tiporyad,’ aimed at enhancing the reconnaissance, communication, and command capabilities of the Russian army,” the directorate said.

U.S. Space Command said in April it was aware of Russia’s recent orbital upgrades and the dangers they pose to American interests.

“Russia remains a very historic and sophisticated space power... they continue to invest in counter-space weapons, with the most concerning reports being that they are potentially thinking about placing on orbit a nuclear ASAT weapon,” Gen. Stephen Whiting, head of U.S. Space Command, told Fox News on April 16.

Such a weapon “would hold at risk everyone’s satellites in low Earth orbit, and that would be an outcome that we just couldn’t tolerate,” he said.

Katie Livingstone is the Ukraine correspondent for Defense News and Military Times. Based in Kyiv, she has covered Russia's full-scale invasion since its first days. She is a former Fulbright fellow whose award-winning work has appeared in outlets across Europe and the U.S.