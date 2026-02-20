ROME — Fincantieri is to build four U.S. Marine Corps landing vessels at its U.S. Marinette Marine yard in a new deal that follows the cancellation of its contract to build Constellation class frigates for the U.S. Navy.

Fincantieri will work with Bollinger Shipyards, which was previously given a contract for engineering and long-lead-time procurement on the new Medium Landing Ship (LSM) for the Marines.

The Navy has also issued a request for proposals for a Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) to oversee the program and act as a buffer between the Navy and the yards, the Naval Sea Systems Command Office said.

The VCM, which will be picked in mid-2026, will then choose a yard to build a further three ships in a base contract for a program which is expected to ultimately deliver 35 vessels.

The use of a VCM follows a series of botched, Navy-led construction programs, notably Constellation, where a series of changes in requirements left the vessel overweight and three years behind schedule.

“The VCM approach not only accelerates construction timelines but also strengthens our industrial base by engaging multiple shipyards,” said Rear Adm. Brian Metcalf, program executive officer, ships.

“By providing a mature, ‘build-to-print’ design and empowering a VCM to manage production, we are streamlining oversight for this acquisition.

This approach accelerates the timeline and strengthens our industrial base, ensuring we have the capacity and expertise needed for sustained maritime advantage,” he added.

The Navy said that the VCM would be “responsible for managing the entire construction program, from the design phase through to vessel delivery and post-delivery support.”

It added, “The VCM will manage production across multiple shipyards in parallel using proven commercial shipbuilding practices, with significantly fewer Navy personnel than a traditional shipbuilding program would require.”

The Naval Sea Systems Command Office added that the Navy would provide a “mature” design based on Damen Naval’s LST 100 vessel.

Last November, the Navy canceled four Constellation vessels it had contracted Fincantieri to build at its Wisconsin yard, while leaving it to complete two vessels it was already building.

Congress has added $800 million to the new program to help Marinette Marine shift from its Constellation work to working on the LSM.

The LSM will fill a gap between the Navy’s short-range landing craft and larger amphibious ships.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.