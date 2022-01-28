WASHINGTON — The board of directors of Huntington Ingalls Industries on Thursday elected Chris Kastner, the company’s current chief operating officer, to be its next president and chief executive officer.

Kastner will succeed Mike Petters, who will become the executive vice chairman of Huntington Ingalls’ board during the leadership transition period, the shipbuilder said in a release Friday morning.

They will both take their new roles on March 1. Huntington Ingalls said Kastner’s selection is part of the company’s multi-year succession planning process.

Petters, who has led Huntington Ingalls since it was spun off from Northrop Grumman in 2011, said he has “complete confidence in Chris and the senior leadership team in this next chapter.”

During his more than a decade of leading the largest shipbuilder in the country, Petters significantly reshaped the business. Convinced the company needed to diversify its work, he acquired services contractor Camber and created the HII’s technical solutions business. Just six months ago, Huntington Ingalls added services contractor Alion, again growing its portfolio of work.

Petters also emphasized the importance of unmanned systems, making a number of acquisitions to bolster the company’s expertise. About a year ago, Huntington Ingalls said it was ready to open the first phase of its unmanned systems center of excellence in Hampton, Virginia.

Kastner was promoted to COO nearly a year ago. He previously spent nearly five years as chief financial officer, and before that was CFO of the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Before Huntington Ingalls’ 2011 spinoff, Kastner worked on Northrop Grumman’s B-2 bomber, Joint STARS, and Global Hawk programs, as well as serving as corporate director of strategic transitions.

Petters will stay on at Huntington through 2022 and continue to represent the company. He will continue to serve as chairman of the board of governors of the Aerospace Industries Association.

