WASHINGTON — Defense firm Honeywell on Monday unveiled a new head-mounted display it said will provide a 360-degree view around military vehicles and allow the drivers to see better in hazardous conditions that lower visibility.

The Honeywell 360 Display, introduced at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual convention in Washington, uses a series of exterior cameras mounted on a vehicle, such as a Humvee, as well as sensors to give the driver a high-resolution picture of what is going on around the vehicle.

This will reduce the driver’s need to check fixed displays or other instruments within the vehicle, and allow the individual to focus more on the task at hand, Honeywell said. An image released by the company shows a service member wearing the display mounted on his helmet, with small translucent screens in front of his eyes.

Honeywell said it plans to keep developing this technology and hopes to create a version that pilots can use on an aircraft as essentially a wearable heads-up display.

“The advanced situational awareness the Honeywell 360 Display provides helps enable the battlefield of the future, providing operators and pilots with real-time data to improve their reaction time and to make timely, well-informed decisions when needed most,” Ricky Freeman, the defense and space president for Honeywell Aerospace, said in a statement. “This focus on innovation and user experience reflects our commitment to modernize defense capabilities and improve the safety of the men and women who use this equipment.”

The system can pull information on factors such as terrain, traffic and weather from several databases, and include it in the driver’s stereoscopic, mixed-reality display, Honeywell said.

Honeywell said it tested this display while driving in rough terrain, and that it was designed to be lightweight and comfortably used for extended periods. The company also said its tests showed it doesn’t cause nausea, which can sometimes occur among users of head-mounted displays.

