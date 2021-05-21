WASHINGTON — The Army has wrapped up an industry demonstration of a wide variety of possible Electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicles (eLRV), but the future of the program to procure such a capability remains uncertain due to the absence of funding.

The Maneuver Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate’s (MCDID) Maneuver Requirements Division (MRD) in conjunction with the Army’s produce lead for Ground Mobility Vehicles (PL GMV) held a demonstration event for industry with electric vehicles that could perform the reconnaissance mission at Fort Benning, Georgia, last week, according to a May 21 service statement.

Ten vendors brought electric vehicles so the Army could assess off-road capability, define goals and inform possible solutions with feedback from soldiers who would operate such vehicles, the statement noted.

The Army analyzed two pure electric demonstrators and several internal combustion engine demonstrators “that exhibit current military integrated cab structures and architectures for potential eLRV program pursuit,” MCDID told Defense News in a separate statement.

The Army will take the feedback to inform what could be a future prototyping program. The service will take data collected from the demonstration and elsewhere to help define characteristics and a prepare a draft request for prototype proposals the service anticipates releasing this summer, the May 21 statement adds.

The requirements community would particularly like to better understand what recharging requirements potential systems would need at the forward edge and in austere conditions.

General Motors Defense said earlier this month it had provided one of its Infantry Squad Vehicles outfitted with electric power to the demonstration and Polaris is said to have included a vehicle for the demonstration as well.

The Army decided to look into a possible program due to the need for a light reconnaissance vehicle for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams. The motivation to have an all-electric vehicle is rooted in the benefits electric capability brings both tactically and operationally including increased duration.

“Through nontraditional powertrain electrification, the eLRV would provide enhanced mobility, automotive performance, on-demand silent operation, lethality, protection, mission load capacity, and onboard power for a six-Soldier Scout Squad with their associated equipment to conduct combinations of mounted and dismounted Reconnaissance and Surveillance (R&S) missions for the IBCT for extended durations without the need for resupply,” MCDID told Defense News.

The Army, according to the MCDID, sees the eLRV as the “perfect platform” to serve as the first electrified ground vehicle in the Army fleet. An eLRV prototype could inform how to electrify multiple platforms across the fleet.

While the eLRV is a possible new acquisition prototyping effort “for a fully electric, range extended electric or hybrid-electric tactical vehicle,” MCDID told Defense News, there is no funding for such a program yet.

Should funding become available for the program, the Army plans to pursue a similar effort as it did to procure its ISV.

The Army approved on May 3 an Abbreviated Capabilities Development Document for potential prototypes with baseline achievable requirements to include range also called silent mobility, duration on station also called silent watch, and exportable power.

Should the program receive funding, the PL GMV would launch a prototyping effort with the first phase set to begin in fiscal 2022 consisting of commercial off-the-shelf or non-developmental vehicles to be provided to an operational IBCT unit to conduct analysis and limited development tests. The Army would share costs with industry during this phase, MCDID said.

The Army would choose up to four contractors providing two prototypes each.

Contractors that pass through a critical design review-type event will move on to the second phase in FY23.

“It is expected that the second phase vehicles would be fully integrated and should accurately represent the eLRV in an operational environment,” the statement noted.