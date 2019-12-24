WASHINGTON — Congress is planning to withhold half of the U.S. Army’s funding for an enduring indirect fire protection system until the service produces a report on its plans to develop and field such a system as well as results on the performance of its interim capability — Rafael’s Iron Dome.

The Army has been trying to develop an Indirect Fire Protection Capability system that can defend against not just rockets, artillery and mortars but also cruise missiles and unmanned aircraft systems.

Last year, the Army was required by Congress to field an interim capability that would specifically target cruise missile threats — a gap in capability presently too serious to wait to address until the service develops and fields an enduring system.

The service decided earlier this year that it needed to reassess its path forward on the IFPC Increment 2 program and killed certain elements of the system under development internally, such as its multi-mission launcher.

Brig. Gen. Brian Gibson, who is in charge of the Army’s air-and-missile defense modernization efforts, told Defense News earlier this month that he was confident the service would begin to receive equipment by the end of 2020 and then soldiers would need time to train before the Iron Dome systems are deployed by fiscal 2023.

But the Army is already under pressure from Congress, based on language in the FY19 NDAA, to come up with what its enduring system will be before FY23. If it doesn’t produce a new plan, the service will have to buy more stand-alone interim systems, which it doesn’t want to do.

Gibson told Defense News earlier this year that the Army instead would like to take the best-of-breed launchers, sensors and shooters tied together by the service’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS).

According to the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act, the Army won’t get the funding it needs in FY20 for both its interim and enduring Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 system until the Army secretary submits a report to all the congressional defense committees that includes an assessment of initial and full operational requirements previously established for the enduring system as well as a list of possible systems — already fielded or in development — that could meet the enduring requirement.

The report should also include an assessment of each system’s capability against threats and relevant specifications such as development costs, price tags per round, technological maturity and logistics and sustainment requirements.

The report should also include a plan for how the service would integrate the systems into IBCS. The Army has a requirement to connect its IBCS — the brains of its missile defense system — to not just its ballistic missile defense capability but to IFPC and other sensors and shooters on the battlefield.

And while the Army may not even begin training or evaluation of the Iron Dome systems until 2021 after it receives the equipment needed in 2020, Congress wants the service to include an assessment of the results of the “performance, test, evaluation, integration and interoperability of batteries one and two of the interim solution.”

In addition to a hold on half of the IFPC funds in FY20, the recently passed congressional appropriations bill cut funding to the program by $49 million out of the Army’s $243 million request due to excess funding to fulfill the requirement.

The service, according to Gibson, has to make a decision on an enduring capability well in advance of Iron Dome’s initial deployment, which he said means making a recommendation on a plan going forward by the end of FY20.

The congressional language in the FY20 NDAA, he added, shows there remains a key interest from Congress to ensure the Army has a sound plan going forward.

Also within the language on IFPC in the FY20 NDAA, Congress is requiring the defense secretary to submit a plan, within 10 days of the submission of the President’s FY21 defense budget request, identifying the military services or agencies that will be responsible for the conduct of AMD in support of the joint force against current and emerging threats.