WASHINGTON — As Army Secretary Mark Esper transitions into the role of defense secretary, with little time for the promotion to sink in, the Army is now facing its first test of whether it can stay the course with its major overhaul of its procurement system and ambitious modernization plans.

It has been viewed that much of the success the Army has seen in recent years in launching the four-star Army Futures Command in charge of modernization — that also led to reorganizations of some of the service’s major commands like Training and Doctrine Command and Army Forces Command — has been due to the fateful meeting of several unique minds and personalities at the top.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Vice Chief Gen. James McConville, Army Secretary Mark Esper and Under Secretary Ryan McCarthy were painted by some as a dream team, a group that was able to look at major problems within the Army together and come up with a promising, ambitious and, in some ways, a non-traditional solution to make up for years of costly mistakes.

But think tankers, policy wonks, lawmakers and even some inside the defense department have wondered if the success in launching a disruptive new command has been dependent on the specific leadership at the time of its inception and whether that can survive different leadership down the road.

Can Austin make the Army weird? Austin is free-thinking, creative and now a burgeoning technology innovation hub, but can its fearlessness to take risk rub off on the Army as it seeks to develop game-changing technology to stay ahead in battlefield capabilities?

Now that Milley will become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Esper, if confirmed, will become the next defense secretary, the band is breaking up and a first transition to a new group of leaders at the top of the Army is underway.

While Milley’s move has been known, Esper’s departure came as a surprise.

According to McCarthy, he was about to board a plane at Fort Bliss, Texas, the morning of June 18 when he heard the news that had been delivered to the world via tweet from President Donald Trump. In a first tweet, Trump announced that acting defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, would be stepping down. He was expected to replace Gen. James Mattis, who resigned as defense secretary late last year. And in a second tweet, Trump said Esper would fill in as acting defense secretary.

That night, back in Washington at a rained out Army event at the National’s ball park, McCarthy, Milley and the rest of the Army staff discussed what was needed to make adjustments based on the unexpected leadership changes brought about by Esper’s anticipated rise to the top Pentagon job, according to McCarthy.

It became official that Esper would receive the nomination to become the next secretary of defense on June 24 just ahead of his trip to NATO in Brussels. Along with that announcement, McCarthy was nominated to become the next Army secretary.

McConville is set to take over as Army chief this summer.

With both McConville and McCarthy officially taking the lead, it’s likely, despite the tumult of a mass leadership change, that the Army will be able to stay the course with its plans because of the central role both leaders played in reshaping the Army over the past several years.

For example, both were front and center with the Army chief and secretary as the service held intense sessions reviewing program after program to see where funds could be shifted to support its new modernization priorities.

Lt. Gen. Joseph Martin, who will become a four-star when he transitions, is slated to take over as Army vice chief this summer. He is already confirmed by the Senate. He previously served as the director of the Army Staff.

McCarthy told a group of reporters at the Pentagon June 25 that despite changes this summer with a new Army chief, vice chief, and sergeants major, “we have circled the wagons and really buckled down, made adjustments to our portfolios and immediate staffs and put out the word that no policies or priorities are changing.

“We are going to continue our head down and continue to march on the same azimuth that we’ve been on while we work through this transition,” he said.

Temporarily filling in for McCarthy, as a senior official performing the duties of the under secretary, is the Army general counsel James McPherson. His principal deputy is stepping up to fulfill the duties of general counsel.

McPherson told reporters at the same press briefing that his job will be to continue with the efforts of modernization reform and uphold the major tenants set out by the previous team of leaders.

“My job will be to continue to assist them,” he said.

McCarthy noted that McPherson has held the job of general counsel for the last 18 months, which, among the Army leadership set to take over, is the minimum amount of time served in a leadership role at the Pentagon.

For the Army, it will be business as usual during the transition. For instance, McCarthy said the Army is sending its next five-year defense plan off to the Office of the Secretary of Defense imminently.

And the service is still campaigning on the Hill with appropriations committees to ensure it gets the budget it needs to proceed with its major modernization overhaul.

“Our interactions with Congress will be very important between now and the August recess,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he is also turning his focus on recruiting after spending a year-and-a-half on modernization efforts. “It’s a very difficult environment to recruit, so I’m trying to be a recruiter now” he said. He will travel to Fort Knox, Kentucky, next week to visit with Army Recruiting Command, he noted, and to see cadets at ROTC training.