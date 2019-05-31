WASHINGTON — The Army is freeing up another $10 billion to apply to its top priorities in its next five-year budget plan, according to the service’s under secretary.

“We are about to slap the table on the [Program Objective Memorandum] here by no later than the middle of June,” Ryan McCarthy told a group of reporters during a media roundtable in his office May 29.

As part of a rigorous review of programs and spending, the Army set out to find $10 billion within the budget that could be reallocated toward priorities in its fiscal year 2021 through 2025 POM.

At advent of ambitious mod plan, US Army seeks $190B in FY20 The Army wants to increase its budget in FY20 by roughly $8 billion above last year’s budget top line to $190 billion, in part to germinate the seeds of its ambitious modernization plan.

The money shook out through another round of what the Army informally calls “night court,” a review process that freed up $30 billion in the last budget cycle to get ambitious modernization programs off the ground.

The night court process was inspired by similar reviews conducted when Robert Gates was defense secretary and set out to, rather than make $182 billion worth of decisions in a few hours, establish a deliberate process to apply spending against priorities, McCarthy said.

For example, if a program didn’t contribute to a more lethal battlefield or to one of its six modernization priorities, it was canceled or down-sized.

Inflection point: Army wrestles to strike balance between current and future capability At some point soon, the Army will have to make difficult decisions on how long legacy weapon systems and planned upgrades for those capabilities can — or should — carry the service into the future.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The Army set up a new four-star command — Army Futures Command — last year to tackle the top six modernization priorities: Long Range Precision Fires, Next-Generation Combat Vehicle, Future Vertical Lift, the Network, Air-and-Missile Defense and Soldier Lethality.

The review was conducted with the Army chief, vice chief, secretary and under secretary at the head of the table last summer. But, this year, in order to establish a more sustainable model, leadership fell to the major four-star commands and civilian heads in charge of major offices like acquisition and manpower.

“Every dollar counts in this environment,” McCarthy said. “And so what we’ve done is we’ve realized is that it’s not a sustainable model to have the entire Army leadership hunkered down every summer, but should delegate to the appropriate echelon of authority.”

Only the most difficult decisions will be brought to the top four Army leaders, he added.

When it comes to finding another $10 billion across the five-year planning period to apply to priorities, McCarthy said, “We are in very good shape there.”