The U.S. Army moved its Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program from prototyping to production earlier this week with a combined $192 million award to Palantir Technologies and Anduril Industries.

A cornerstone of the Army’s ground system modernization effort, TITAN was designed to simplify the data-gathering process for soldiers aiming at far-off targets.

The Army chose Palantir as the prime contractor to develop the next-generation targeting system in 2024.

Palantir, which received $127 million, will lead TITAN’s production, alongside L3 Harris Technologies, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Strategic Technology Consulting and World Wide Technology.

Anduril, which received $65 million under the award, will manufacture the ruggedized, vehicle-mounted systems and integrate the power and thermal subsystems that allow TITAN to operate in austere environments.

The TITAN program will create an advanced variant of the system to be mounted on the Army’s tactical trucks and have the ability to gather data from space sensors, as well as a basic variant for the service’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.

The award covers procurement and integration of four advanced and four basic variants, which are slated for delivery over the next 18 months. Those will buttress the Army’s nine existing prototype units that the service uses today.

The Army expects to award additional production orders in fiscal 2027.