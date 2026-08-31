The Defense Department on Monday announced two framework agreements between General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Lockheed Martin to boost production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors.

The agreements come as escalating conflicts with Iran and Ukraine have bled U.S. stockpiles of both THAAD and Patriot missiles.

The ongoing conflict with Iran has depleted around two-thirds of the United States’ pre-war Patriot missile interceptor inventory, according to a July report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The think tank estimated that the U.S. has dispensed around 65% of its Patriot inventory and 38% of its THAAD interceptors. The U.S. is draining those supplies on two fronts, both in Iran and by transferring large stockpiles of Patriot air defense interceptors and Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine.

That diminished inventory also reduces the U.S.’s ability to wage war and defend against other peer adversaries, notably China in the western Pacific, CSIS experts noted.

The U.S. recently marked six months of war with Iran, a conflict that President Donald Trump had estimated would last as little as five weeks at its outset.

With the DoD’s weapons cache dwindling, the Trump administration has turned its strategy away from military intervention and toward economic sanctions against Iran.

The framework agreements with General Dynamics and Lockheed would initiate seven-year procurement contracts to increase production quantities and accelerate delivery schedules for critical missile subcomponents, the DoD stated on Monday.

The work includes tripling Patriot production and quadrupling THAAD interceptor production capacity. However, the Pentagon also noted that the funding for that surge would be subject to annual congressional appropriations.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced framework agreements with Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin to expand Patriot and THAAD production.