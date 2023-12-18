WASHINGTON — A military technology expert who helped reorganize the U.S. Department of Defense’s acquisition, logistics and research portfolios will be the next chief executive of software company Rebellion Defense.

Ben FitzGerald, who from 2018 to 2019 served as executive director for strategy, data and design in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, will take the Rebellion reins at the start of 2024. He replaces interim CEO Barry Sowerine, who oversaw a restructuring of the company.

FitzGerald was an early investor in Rebellion, which raised millions of dollars in venture capital, and later became its executive chairman. A spokesperson said his history with the company will make for a smooth transition.

Rebellion this year said it was selected by the U.S. Army, the National Nuclear Security Administration and special operations tech incubator SOFWERX to provide continuous, automated cybersecurity testing with its Nova product. The company did not disclose the value of the deals.

Nova emulates cyberattacks to reveal weaknesses in an organization’s digital defenses. The results are then made available for review.

