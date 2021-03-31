WASHINGTON ― Cubic Corp. said Wednesday it has accepted a proposal to sell itself for $75 per share to Veritas Capital and Elliott Management affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., capping a bidding war for the defense and transportation technology firm.

The all-cash transaction will be valued at approximately $3 billion, including debt, Cubic said. The San Diego, California-based company has been publicly traded since 1959.

Cubic said its board considered a larger, unsolicited offer of $78 per share from Singapore’s ST Engineering, but the offer it took was in the best interests of shareholders “based on the superior certainty and anticipated timing of closing the existing transaction.” Cubic said it has ended talks with ST Engineering.

Amid concerns over ST Engineering’s ability to clear regulatory hurdles for foreign investment in U.S. firms, the Singaporean firm planned to sell off Cubic’s defense business to the Blackstone Group, a global investment firm, Washington Technology reported. ST Engineering is half-owned by Temasek Holdings, a sovereign wealth fund controlled by Singapore’s national government.

Elliott, led by activist hedge fund manager Paul Singer, manages a combined $42 billion of assets.