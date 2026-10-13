WARSAW, Poland — Norway’s Kongsberg has decided to build a new production facility for counter-drone systems in northern Poland, with plans to invest more than 200 million zloty ($51 million) in the plant.

The investment is connected to the company’s cooperation with Polish state-run defense group PGZ to deliver the San anti-drone system to the Polish military.

“We have been present in Poland for many years. We think it’s important that we establish local sites in Poland,” Eirik Lie, the president and CEO of Kongsberg, told Defense News at the Warsaw Security Forum here on Oct. 12. “We are on good track for deliveries on the San program. But also, we expect export contracts, so this enables us to be prepared for these exports from Poland.”

Under the San deal, valued at around PLN 15 billion ($3.8 billion), Kongsberg and PGZ are to supply 18 anti-drone batteries, 52 firing platoons, 18 command platoons, and 703 vehicles to the Polish military, according to data from Poland’s Ministry of National Defence. The contract will be largely financed by loans that Poland has secured from the European Union’s Security Action For Europe (SAFE) scheme.

Given the region-wide concern over drone incursions, Lie said Kongsberg expects the demand for its solutions to rise significantly in the coming years. In the future, the envisioned Polish factory could also introduce additional defense solutions to its portfolio.

“As a company, we are expanding quite a lot. We want to build on this factory for other elements as well,” the CEO said.

In a statement, the Norwegian group said it plans to sign a construction contract by the end of 2026 and begin work immediately afterward. Serial production of counter-drone systems could begin in the first half of 2028. The investment is expected to create more than 100 jobs in Poland once the plant reaches full capacity.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.