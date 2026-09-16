ROME — Spain’s Indra has launched a new low-cost cruise missile it claims will cost a tenth of top-of-the line current missiles, allowing users to saturate enemy targets with multiple strikes.

The Squall missile will carry a 50-60 kg warhead and fly over 300 km at low altitude after being launched from naval or land platforms including ramps, containers or tactical vehicles.

Weighing in at 150 kg and measuring 3.4 meters in length, it will reach 0.8 Mach, an Indra official told Defense News.

“What we have seen in recent conflicts is armed forces using very expensive weapons to take out low cost targets,” said Juan Mahon, Business Development Director for Indra’s Weapons and Ammunition Division.

“If you want to saturate the defenses of an enemy you cannot use too many missiles if they each cost 2-3 million euros,” he said.

“And you may not need the capability that missile offers. What you do need however is to launch 10-20 missiles to saturate the target, followed by one more-costly missile,” he said.

Mahon said Indra was hoping to price the Squall to allow operators to purchase ten for the price of one top-price missile.

Typical targets would include command-and-control centers, air defense systems and high-value military infrastructure, Indra said in a statement.

The firm added the missile will be equipped with “different guidance and navigation systems designed to withstand attempts at jamming or spoofing and reach the intended target.”

The missile will also be supported by an all-Spanish supply chain, “based on components over which sovereignty and control are maintained, to ensure the ability to scale production in times of crisis, when international supply chains may be disrupted and access to certain materials may become more difficult,” the statement said.

Mahon added, “It’s ITAR-free.”

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.