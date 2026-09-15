ISTANBUL — A Turkish-made aircraft has received a Military Type Certificate guaranteeing airworthiness and safety standards, a process conducted for the first time entirely by Turkish personnel, the country’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) has announced.

As part of the certification activities for the Hürkus-II , engineers worked across 12 separate certification disciplines, during which 1,790 certification requirements were verified, 950 certification evidence documents were technically reviewed, and a total of 153 certification tests were conducted, officials said.

Hürkus-II is the second-generation version of TUSAŞ’s turboprop trainer aircraft, developed for the Turkish Air Force’s basic training requirement. It features an updated airframe and avionics architecture and is intended to provide basic flight and weapons-training capabilities for military pilots.

The certificate marks the first successful completion in Turkey of a military type-certification process for an indigenously developed air platform conducted in accordance with international standards and based entirely on national human resources.

Haluk Görgün, president of the Presidency of Defence Industries, hailed the certificate as a strategic milestone for the Turkish aviation industry.

“We are not only developing air platforms; we are also building the technical authority, methodologies and certification culture required to verify the reliability of these platforms with our own personnel,” he said.

As the indigenous, manned fighter plane KAAN is being developed, the capability acquired through this program is expected to help Turkey’s capability in the design, testing, verification and certification of future air platforms.

Cem Devrim Yaylali is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News. He is a keen photographer of military ships and has a passion for writing about naval and defense issues. He was born in Paris, France, and resides in Istanbul, Turkey. He is married with one son.