A Russian frigate fired two flares towards a Danish military helicopter sent to photograph it in international waters off Denmark on Monday, with one narrowly missing the aircraft, the Danish military said.

Moscow, for its part, accused Denmark of carrying out “dangerous maneuvers” near its ship, and said it was investigating the incident.

The Baltic Sea region is on high alert after incidents involving gas pipeline outages, airspace violations and drone sightings since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

No warning or radio contact was given before the firing of the flares, which came within “a matter of meters” of the Fennec military helicopter, Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus told Reuters.

He said the helicopter had been following a typical pattern to photograph the frigate, which he described as an operation that has been carried out many times in the past.

Russia’s ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, said in a statement that Moscow would thoroughly investigate the incident, and that it was not the first time Danish military helicopters had carried out dangerous maneuvers near Russian warships in international waters. Denmark summoned him over the incident.

DENMARK SAYS RUSSIA IS GETTING MORE AGGRESSIVE

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the incident was serious but not surprising, showing that an increasingly aggressive Russia is testing NATO.

“Russia wants to sow fear and discord. Our answer is to stand closer together and strengthen the defense of Denmark and Europe,” she said in a statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the incident, and another on Tuesday involving a drone shot down in Lithuanian airspace, were “part of a broader pattern of Russian aggression and provocation against Europe, testing our readiness and our resolve.”

Bruus said the Russians “have increased their willingness to take risks in terms of how far they are prepared to go.”

He cited a drone attack in Leipzig last month and a Russian strike on a train in Ukraine near the Polish border this week as part of the same pattern across Europe.

Bruus said Denmark was not seeking consultations under NATO’s collective defense treaty over the incident, saying that would require a more direct attack on Danish territory.

The Danish straits are the main sea route in and out of the Baltic Sea for military and commercial shipping, including Russian oil shipments.

Denmark’s Defence Intelligence Service said last year that Russian warships had repeatedly sailed on collision courses with Danish vessels, targeted Danish helicopters and ships with tracking radars and pointed weapons at them in the straits.

Russia has dismissed accusations over such incidents.