ANKARA — Romania received its first new warship in 30 years last week, a the vessel destined to boost Black Sea security and relations with seller country Turkey at the same time.

The corvette ROS Contraamiral August Roman was originally constructed for the Turkish Naval Forces as offshore patrol vessel Akhisar, at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard operated by defense company Asfat. Romania purchased the ship under a government-to-government contract signed in December 2025, worth €223 million ($254 million) excluding VAT.

The transfer marks the first delivery of a Turkish-built warship to a European Union and NATO member state, underscoring Turkey’s growing naval exports.

In its current configuration, the ship has a 76mm main gun, two 12.7mm machine guns, navigation and combat management systems, a 3D surveillance radar, a fire-control radar integrated with an electro-optical sensor, electronic warfare systems, a keel-mounted sonar, and an integrated communications suite.

The Romanian Naval Forces stated the vessel can perform surveillance, reconnaissance, maritime patrol, interdiction, search and rescue, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare operations, while supporting helicopter operations.

Bucharest plans a follow-on procurement package worth €42 million in the second half of 2026 to achieve full operational capability. The package is expected to include a vertical launching system for air-defense missiles, a 35mm close-in weapon system, rocket-propelled depth charges, and additional electro-optical and infrared tracking sensors. Romania also intends to equip the ship with NSM anti-ship missiles under the EU’s SAFE (Security Action for Europe) program.

Last week’s delivery comes in the context of growing defense cooperation between Turkey and Romania. During a June 20 ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the delivery as a reflection of the strategic partnership between Turkey and Romania, saying that “Black Sea security is an inseparable part of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture.”

Romanian President Nicușor Dan said the two countries discussed wider industrial cooperation, including Turkish investment in Romania’s defense sector and expanded cooperation in protecting critical underwater infrastructure in the Black Sea.

Cem Devrim Yaylali is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News. He is a keen photographer of military ships and has a passion for writing about naval and defense issues. He was born in Paris, France, and resides in Istanbul, Turkey. He is married with one son.