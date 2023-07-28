Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 According to the North Korean government, this is a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile participating in a military parade on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on July 27, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image, and it cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared center stage with senior delegates from Russia and China as he rolled out his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade.

The event Thursday evening marked a major war anniversary with a show of defiance against the United States and deepening ties with Moscow as tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years.

State media said Kim attended the parade with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese ruling party official Li Hongzhong.

The streets and stands were packed with tens of thousands of spectators, who roared in approval as waves of goose-stepping soldiers, tanks and intercontinental ballistic missiles filled up the main road.

Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Edith Lederer in New York contributed to the report.